RIA Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RIA Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,112 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.1% of RIA Advisory Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RIA Advisory Group LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.7 %

QQQ traded up $6.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $364.70. The stock had a trading volume of 75,049,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,282,632. The business has a fifty day moving average of $368.01 and a 200 day moving average of $352.94. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

