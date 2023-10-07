RIA Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,384,890,000 after acquiring an additional 349,575,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,382,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $827,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,594 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,910,863 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $350,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $244,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,516.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,404 shares of company stock worth $3,265,344. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.43.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.96. 1,666,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.55. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

