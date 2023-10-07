RIA Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

RIA Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 40.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,386.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.07. 10,862,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,218,742. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.60.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.44%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

