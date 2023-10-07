RIA Advisory Group LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

RIA Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 0.5% of RIA Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.16. 3,058,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,209. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.78.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

