RIA Advisory Group LLC Has $597,000 Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

RIA Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 747,827 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,074,000 after purchasing an additional 530,757 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,697,000. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,984,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,761,000 after buying an additional 953,479 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,989,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,331,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 601,631 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SH traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 25,958,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,931,553. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

