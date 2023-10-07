RIA Advisory Group LLC Has $697,000 Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

RIA Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 42,578.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,311,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,219,000 after buying an additional 3,304,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,663,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 1,603.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,686,391 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Kellogg by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,981,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,610,000 after buying an additional 1,638,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $4,622,876.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,254,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,774,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,675,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $4,622,876.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,254,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,774,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 711,200 shares of company stock worth $44,530,084. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:K traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.43. 4,975,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.17. Kellogg has a one year low of $48.34 and a one year high of $77.17. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on K shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

