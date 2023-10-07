RIA Advisory Group LLC Has $727,000 Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

RIA Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 174.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 27,098 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 34.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 1.6 %

Leggett & Platt stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.82. 917,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,437. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average is $29.68. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

