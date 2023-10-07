RIA Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of HSIC stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.36. 639,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

