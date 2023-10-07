RIA Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

RIA Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 64,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Match Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Match Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Match Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at $573,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,235 shares of company stock worth $466,258. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTCH stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $37.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,691,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average is $40.29. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.73 and a 52-week high of $54.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.55 million. Match Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 121.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MTCH. Barclays lifted their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Match Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Match Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

