RIA Advisory Group LLC Invests $390,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer cut shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE GE traded up $2.75 on Friday, hitting $111.47. 4,217,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,344,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.19. General Electric has a 52-week low of $48.98 and a 52-week high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.80%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

