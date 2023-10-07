RIA Advisory Group LLC Invests $513,000 in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 427.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 2,403.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in United Bankshares by 27.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in United Bankshares by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of UBSI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.76. 531,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,334. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.03.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $381.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UBSI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UBSI

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.