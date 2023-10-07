RIA Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

RIA Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Trading Up 0.6 %

Rollins stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.08. 2,470,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,002,196. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.13. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $820.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,553,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,553,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Russell Hardin purchased 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,372. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

