RIA Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,016 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

RIA Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in EverCommerce were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in EverCommerce by 70.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 33,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the first quarter worth about $2,153,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EverCommerce by 166.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in EverCommerce by 130.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EVCM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,307. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $13.47.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $170.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $39,487.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,830,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,015,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EverCommerce news, COO Evan Berlin sold 2,574 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $25,791.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 285,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,074.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,013 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $39,487.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,830,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,015,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,494 shares of company stock valued at $468,435. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

