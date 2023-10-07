RIA Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CASY. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.11.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,869. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.61 and a 12-month high of $284.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.11.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.93%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.