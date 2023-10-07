Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 14,112 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,112 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $40,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.60.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ECL traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.54. The stock had a trading volume of 819,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.67. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

