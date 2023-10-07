Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 3,445 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $75,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 0.2 %

Danaher stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,696,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,431. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $208.96 and a 12 month high of $281.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.