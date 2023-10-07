Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Position Raised by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.50. 445,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,592. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $69.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.17.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

