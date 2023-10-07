Siacoin Price Down 0.1% This Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $169.13 million and $2.30 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,896.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.18 or 0.00233648 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.27 or 0.00821898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00013731 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.25 or 0.00549395 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00055829 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00126595 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,386,315,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,363,277,517 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

