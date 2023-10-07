SingularityNET (AGIX) Market Capitalization Reaches $222.60 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $222.60 million and approximately $7.73 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007378 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00020625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00016094 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00013240 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,969.99 or 1.00008384 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,335,043,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,235,747,261 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,335,043,080.1521974 with 1,235,747,261.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.18180605 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $13,621,221.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

