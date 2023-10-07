StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their target price on StealthGas from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.

StealthGas Price Performance

GASS remained flat at $5.06 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 106,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,836. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.89. StealthGas has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $192.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.98.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. StealthGas had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of StealthGas by 2,823.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also offers crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Featured Stories

