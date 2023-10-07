Steem Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $79.69 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,896.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.18 or 0.00233648 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.27 or 0.00821898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00013731 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.25 or 0.00549395 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00055829 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00126595 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 445,576,387 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.