Steem (STEEM) Price Up 1.5% This Week

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $80.70 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,971.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.69 or 0.00234807 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.00 or 0.00829337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00013722 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.95 or 0.00553892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00056018 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00126680 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 445,595,072 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

