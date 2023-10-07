Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 7th (ADUS, ARWR, BCO, CRMT, ELS, GCI, GFI, HAS, HD, MED)

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, October 7th:

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

