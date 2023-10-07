Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 7th (ADUS, ARWR, BCO, CRMT, ELS, GCI, GFI, HAS, HD, MED)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, October 7th:

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Get Addus HomeCare Co alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.