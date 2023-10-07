StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CRNT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Aegis reissued a buy rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Ceragon Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRNT remained flat at $1.95 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,642. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $86.15 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNT. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ceragon Networks by 8,127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 16,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

