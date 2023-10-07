StockNews.com Begins Coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.86.

NYSE WWE traded up $2.60 on Friday, reaching $100.65. 1,642,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,620. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.14. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $66.13 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.54 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 34.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 54.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,125,000 after acquiring an additional 404,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth $43,828,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 44.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,314,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,585,000 after acquiring an additional 403,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $26,656,000. Finally, Avala Global LP raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 223.5% during the first quarter. Avala Global LP now owns 561,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,229,000 after acquiring an additional 387,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

