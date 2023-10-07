StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Fortinet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $86.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.16.

Shares of FTNT traded up $1.91 on Thursday, hitting $59.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,752,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,811,649. The company has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.64.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $591,029.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,547.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,338,675. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,964,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,300,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,035 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,858,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

