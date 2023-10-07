StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Gencor Industries Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of GENC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.30. 10,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,042. The company has a market cap of $209.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.55. Gencor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.22%.

Institutional Trading of Gencor Industries

About Gencor Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Gencor Industries in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Gencor Industries by 3,282.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gencor Industries in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gencor Industries in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gencor Industries by 60,000.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.