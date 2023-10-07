StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Gencor Industries Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of GENC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.30. 10,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,042. The company has a market cap of $209.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.55. Gencor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.22%.
Institutional Trading of Gencor Industries
About Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gencor Industries
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.