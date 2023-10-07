StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

M.D.C. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.23. 750,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,638. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.58.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.10 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

In other M.D.C. news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 19,839 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $990,759.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,980,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 19,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $990,759.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,980,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 2,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $133,118.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,244 shares of company stock worth $2,170,919 in the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of M.D.C.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

