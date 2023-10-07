StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MCO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $345.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.13.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $317.11. 643,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,710. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $333.14 and its 200 day moving average is $326.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $363.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total value of $209,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,323,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total transaction of $209,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,323,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,084.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,909,430 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Moody’s by 98,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,460,000 after buying an additional 3,124,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,827,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 2,543.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,233,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,437,000 after buying an additional 1,186,718 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in Moody’s by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,268,000 after buying an additional 1,157,192 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Moody’s by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,918,000 after buying an additional 920,100 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

