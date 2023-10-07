Stone Point Wealth LLC Acquires 6,317 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,077,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,028,414. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.47.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

