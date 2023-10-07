Stone Point Wealth LLC Acquires 7,703 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 71.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 372,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 16,403 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 374,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,363,000 after buying an additional 62,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,858,000 after buying an additional 78,593 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

SCHF traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.71. 4,349,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,237. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.26. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.