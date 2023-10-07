Stone Point Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,796,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,812,000 after buying an additional 2,304,752 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,306,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,826,000 after buying an additional 3,322,467 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,283,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,145,000 after buying an additional 396,594 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,995,000 after buying an additional 4,910,411 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IEFA traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $63.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,736,075 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.11. The firm has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

