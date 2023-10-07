Stone Point Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,141,000 after buying an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,025,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,488,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,551,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,306. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2147 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

