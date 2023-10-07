Stone Point Wealth LLC Buys 1,278 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 1.1% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $74.74. 4,635,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,123,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average of $78.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.96 and a 52-week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.05.

Read Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.