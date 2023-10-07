Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Stone Point Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,996,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,782,000 after purchasing an additional 965,663 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 634,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,225,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 771,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,088,000 after purchasing an additional 360,882 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.02. 1,503,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $63.08.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

