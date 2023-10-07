Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Stone Point Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after buying an additional 4,304,421 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $262,424,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,191,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,677,000 after buying an additional 1,837,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,111,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,563,000 after buying an additional 501,924 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of STIP stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $96.41. The stock had a trading volume of 606,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,363. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.79. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.