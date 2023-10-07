Stone Point Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $121,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DFUV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.37. The company had a trading volume of 410,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,052. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $36.22.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

