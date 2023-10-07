Stone Point Wealth LLC Makes New $288,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stone Point Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% during the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IWD traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.57. 1,985,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,188. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $164.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.05.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

