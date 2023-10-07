Stone Point Wealth LLC Purchases 9,177 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,177 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,812,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,040,396. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $106.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.67.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

