Streakk (STKK) Price Down 27.5% Over Last Week

Streakk (STKK) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, Streakk has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Streakk has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $84,533.42 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streakk token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streakk Profile

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.12980127 USD and is down -4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $76,309.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

