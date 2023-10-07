Substratum Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.02 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, Substratum has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.02 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00020625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00016142 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00013238 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,970.09 or 1.00026690 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036092 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

