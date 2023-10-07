Tavistock Investments Plc (TAVI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.07 on December 15th

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tavistock Investments Stock Performance

TAVI stock opened at GBX 5.08 ($0.06) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.64. Tavistock Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 4.25 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 9.50 ($0.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of £28.47 million, a PE ratio of -462.50 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Tavistock Investments alerts:

About Tavistock Investments

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers; independent financial advice for wealth management, financial planning, and tax saving services to higher net worth clients; and corporate advisory services for businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Tavistock Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tavistock Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.