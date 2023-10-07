Terra (LUNA) Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Terra has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001561 BTC on major exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $172.50 million and approximately $14.65 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002418 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001219 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001111 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001442 BTC.
About Terra
Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 395,010,276 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
Terra Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.
