The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 159 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,767 shares of company stock worth $11,498,468 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded up $2.88 on Friday, reaching $288.23. 1,051,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,890. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.39.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. Edward Jones downgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.11.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

