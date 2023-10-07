Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Tops $0.0338 on Major Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $212.88 million and $2.21 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00037180 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00024812 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00011051 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,304,881,631 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.