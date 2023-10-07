Thunder Brawl (THB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $349.58

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $16,408.35 and $349.58 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00009678 USD and is up 6.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $143.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

