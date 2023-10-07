Toncoin (TON) 24 Hour Volume Hits $19.27 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion and approximately $19.27 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.07 or 0.00007396 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00020625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00016142 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00013238 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,970.09 or 1.00026690 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.07131776 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $18,170,331.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

