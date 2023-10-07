Trust Wallet Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $74.93 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00003670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $427.62 million and $74.93 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000084 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006329 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token (CRYPTO:TWT) is a token. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

