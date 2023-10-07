Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) versus Telix Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TLPPF) Head to Head Survey

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) and Telix Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TLPPF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and Telix Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical $363.33 million 6.93 -$707.42 million ($10.24) -3.44 Telix Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Telix Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical -178.91% -220.54% -44.07% Telix Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and Telix Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical 0 2 9 0 2.82 Telix Pharmaceuticals 1 0 0 0 1.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus price target of $81.21, indicating a potential upside of 130.53%. Given Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Telix Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.4% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical beats Telix Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. The company's products candidatures include DTX401, an adeno-associated virus 8 (AAV8) gene therapy clinical candidate for the treatment of patients with glycogen storage disease type Ia; DTX301, an AAV8 gene therapy for the treatment of patients with ornithine transcarbamylase; UX143, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; GTX-102, an antisense oligonucleotide for the treatment of Angelman syndrome; UX111 (ABO-102), an AAV9 gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of patients with Sanfilippo syndrome type A, or MPS IIIA, a rare lysosomal storage disease; UX701, for the treatment of Wilson disease; and UX053 for the treatment of glycogen storage disease type III. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; REGENXBIO Inc.; Bayer Healthcare LLC; GeneTx; Mereo; University of Pennsylvania; Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.; Solid Biosciences Inc.; Regeneron; Abeona; and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops molecularly targeted radiation (MTR) products for cancer and rare diseases in Australia, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, and the United States. The company focuses on developing diagnostic and therapeutic products using MTR. Its lead products include TLX591-CDx for the diagnosis and treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; TLX250-CDx that is in Phase III clinical trials for the diagnosis and treatment of renal (kidney) cancer; TLX101-CDx for the diagnosis and treatment of glioblastoma (brain cancer); TLX66-CDx to treat bone marrow conditioning and rare diseases; TLX250, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the diagnosis and treatment of kidney cancer; TLX591, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the diagnosis and treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; TLX101 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma (brain cancer); and TLX66, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of bone marrow conditioning and rare diseases. The company also develops TLX592, a prostate cancer therapy candidate for targeted alpha therapy; TLX591-Sx, a positron emission tomography (PET) tracer that delivers PET and fluorescent (optical) imaging; and TLX599-CDx, an investigational prostate cancer imaging agent that uses single photon emission computed tomography. It has a strategic license and commercial partnership with Mauna Kea Technologies and Lightpoint Medical to develop advanced image and radio-guided surgical technologies. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in North Melbourne, Australia.

