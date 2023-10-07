UMA (UMA) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week

UMA (UMA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One UMA token can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00004829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $100.01 million and $2.03 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 115,531,427 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,216,745 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.